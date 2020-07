BRIEF-Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Plans To Review Strategic Alternatives

July 7 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS - REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 30% OF HEAD COUNT TO FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ITS FIRST-IN-CLASS PDK1 INHIBITOR SNS-510

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE IS TO RIGHT SIZE COMPANY TO ACHIEVE ITS OBJECTIVES AND PRESERVE CASH RESOURCES

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING CURRENT QUARTER

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS WILL PROVIDE COMPANY SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO Q2 OF 2021

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES