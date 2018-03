March 16(Reuters) - Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s chairman Guan Yanbin plans to transfer 11.1 million shares (3.8 percent stake) of the co to co’s controlling shareholder, during the period from March 21 to Sept. 21

* Says Guan Yanbin is holding 15.2 percent stake in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/faeM18

