July 26 (Reuters) - Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd-

* ‍Expected that there would be a substantial increase in group's consolidated profit for six months ended 30 june 2017​

* Expected result due to stable growth in income from after-sales services with rapid development of other derivative businesses

* Expected that profit attributable to owners of parent for hy ended 30 june 2017 would be not less than 400% of that for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: