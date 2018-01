Jan 29 (Reuters) - Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT OR UNIT PLANS TO INVEST 9.5 BILLION YUAN ($1.50 billion) IN WANDA COMMERCIAL FOR ABOUT 3.91 PERCENT STAKE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BzMN82 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)