Jan 12 (Reuters) - Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SEES 2017 NET PROFIT UP 485.13—499.32 PERCENT Y/Y FROM 704.4 MILLION YUAN ($109.09 million) A YEAR AGO

* SAYS SALE IN ALIBABA'S SHARES HELPED BOOST NET PROFIT DUE TO INVESTMENT GAINS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2D3Fwml Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4568 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)