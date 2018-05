May 9 (Reuters) - Suning.Com Co Ltd

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS

* SUNING.COM PREVIOUSLY HAS SAID IT PLANS TO SELL UP TO 7.66 MLN SHARES, OR 0.3 PCT STAKE, IN ALIBABA GROUP Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jHzzzw; bit.ly/2I6udIt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)