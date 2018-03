March 23 (Reuters) - Sunlands Online Education Group :

* SUNLANDS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION- ‍PRICED IPO OF 13 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING 520,000 CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES OF CO, AT US$11.50 PER ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: