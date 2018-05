May 21 (Reuters) - Sunlands Online Education Group:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 161.1 PERCENT TO RMB 406.4 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS BILLINGS (NON-GAAP) WERE RMB929.2 MILLION (US$148.1 MILLION), REPRESENTING A 125.5% INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY NEW STUDENT ENROLLMENTS WERE 152,140, REPRESENTING A 128.6% INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR