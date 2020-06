June 2 (Reuters) - SunLink Health Systems Inc:

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY SUSPENDED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - AS OF JUNE 1, 2020, HAD 292 SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - CURRENTLY, DOES NOT EXPECT TO TAKE ANY ACTION TO DEREGISTER ABSENT A MATERIAL REDUCTION BELOW 300 HOLDERS OF RECORD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: