Nov 21 (Reuters) - SunLink Health Systems Inc

* SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 1,562,500 of its common shares

* SunLink Health Systems - ‍intends to commence cash tender offer within next week to purchase up to 1.6 million of common shares at a price of $1.60/share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: