March 25 (Reuters) - SunLink Health Systems Inc:

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - SUSPENDING ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - UNABLE TO PREDICT IMPACT OF CONTINUATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON COMPANY'S FINANCIAL CONDITION