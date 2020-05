BRIEF-SunLink Health Systems Q3 Revenue $12.67 Million

May 14 (Reuters) - SunLink Health Systems Inc:

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* Q3 REVENUE $12.67 MILLION

* UNABLE TO DETERMINE EXTENT TO WHICH COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT ITS ASSETS

* SINCE BEGINNING OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PHARMACY BUSINESS HAS EXPERIENCED NEGATIVE SALES TRENDS

* SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS - SINCE BEGINNING OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PHARMACY BUSINESS EXPERIENCED INCREASED COSTS AND REDUCED STAFF

* SUNLINK HEALTH - UNTIL REFERRAL SOURCES ARE FULLY-STAFFED, BELIEVE COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT DEMAND FOR DME PRODUCTS, PHARMACY DRUGS & PRODUCTS

* REDUCTIONS IN EMPLOYEE HOURS HAVE BEEN MADE IN RESPONSE TO LOWER DEMAND

* DEMAND FOR INSTITUTIONAL PHARMACY SERVICES HAS BEEN LESS AFFECTED TO DATE

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED SUPPLY PROCESSES

* EFFECT OF COVID-19 AND PUBLIC AND GOVERNMENTAL RESPONSES TO IT NEGATIVELY AFFECTED Q3 RESULTS

* IN HEALTHCARE BUSINESSES, HAVE EXPERIENCED MATERIAL REDUCTIONS IN DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SUNLINK HEALTH - IF COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES FOR EXTENDED PERIOD, EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE SIGNIFICANT LOSSES, ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE WILL LIKELY BE REQUIRED

* UNABLE TO DETERMINE EXTENT TO WHICH COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT CO'S ASSETS