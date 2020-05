May 6 (Reuters) - Sunningdale Tech Ltd:

* SUNNINGDALE TECH LTD - Q1 REVENUE S$145.5 MILLION VERSUS S$159.5 MILLION

* SUNNINGDALE TECH LTD -QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX S$2.4 MILLION VERSUS S$793,000

* SUNNINGDALE TECH - EXPECTS 2Q20 TO BE A CHALLENGING QUARTER

* SUNNINGDALE TECH- EXPECTS AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT TO BECOME MORE CHALLENGING AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* SUNNINGDALE TECH - CONTINUES TO SEE SOFTENING DEMAND WITHIN CONSUMER/IT SEGMENT