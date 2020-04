BRIEF-Sunningdale Tech Says Group's Manufacturing Facilities In China Have Fully Resumed

April 8 (Reuters) - Sunningdale Tech Ltd:

* SUNNINGDALE TECH LTD- GROUP’S MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHINA, OPERATIONS HAVE FULLY RESUMED FOLLOWING RETURN OF ITS ENTIRE WORKFORCE IN CHINA

* SUNNINGDALE TECH LTD- IN SINGAPORE, GROUP HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS

* SUNNINGDALE TECH- IN MALAYSIA, GROUP RUNNING AT 20%-35% OF WORKFORCE AFTER APPROVAL FROM AUTHORITIES TO CONTINUE WITH PRODUCTION OF CERTAIN PRODUCTS

* SUNNINGDALE TECH LTD- GROUP’S MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO ARE CURRENTLY RUNNING AT 10% TO 15% OF ITS WORKFORCE

* SUNNINGDALE TECH LTD- GROUP HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ITS FACTORY LOCATED IN CHENNAI, INDIA