BRIEF-Sunniva Announces Termination Of Sale Of Sunniva Medical To CannaPharmaRx

June 8 (Reuters) - Sunniva Inc:

* SUNNIVA INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SALE OF SUNNIVA MEDICAL INC. TO CANNAPHARMARX, INC. AND AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS OKANAGAN FALLS PROPERTY FOR CA$9,000,000

* SUNNIVA INC - 1167025 B.C. LTD ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN INDEPENDENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND

* SUNNIVA INC - 1167025 B.C. LTD TO SELL THE OK FALLS PROPERTY TO INDEPENDENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND FOR C$9 MILLION

* SUNNIVA INC - WILL RETAIN OWNERSHIP OF SMI AND 1167025 B.C. LTD. AND VARIOUS EQUIPMENT AND ASSETS CURRENTLY ON SITE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: