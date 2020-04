April 28 (Reuters) - Sunniva Inc:

* SUNNIVA INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANNUAL FILINGS, STAFF REDUCTIONS AND STATUS OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SALE OF SUNNIVA MEDICAL INC.

* SUNNIVA INC - GIVEN CURRENT MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS, THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT SMI TRANSACTION WILL ULTIMATELY BE FINALIZED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: