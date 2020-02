Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sunniva Inc:

* SUNNIVA RESPONDS TO FILING OF STATEMENT OF CLAIM WITH RESPECT TO SALE OF NATURAL HEALTH SERVICES LTD

* AWARE IT HAS BEEN NAMED IN LAWSUIT COMMENCED BY CURA-CAN HEALTH IN CONNECTION WITH AMENDED, RESTATED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* CO INTENDS TO DEFEND THIS ACTION