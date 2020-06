June 1 (Reuters) - Sunniva Inc:

* SUNNIVA UPDATES STATUS OF HEARING FOR THE PREVIOUSLY FILED NOTICE OF MOTION BY MATRIX VENTURE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. SEEKING BANKRUPTCY ORDER

* SUNNIVA INC - THERE WILL NOT BE A BANKRUPTCY ORDER HEARING ON JUNE 1, 2020 AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: