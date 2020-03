March 16 (Reuters) - Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB37,848.7 MILLION, UP 46.0%

* PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF ABOUT RMB0.728 PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3.99 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.49 BILLION

* GIVEN INHERENT UNPREDICTABLE NATURE & RAPID SPREAD RELATING TO COVID-19 GLOBALLY, GROUP’S BUSINESS MIGHT BE AFFECTED

* COVID-19 EVENT WOULD NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP