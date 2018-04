April 3 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp :

* ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION AND TERMINAL BUSINESS FROM SUPERIOR PLUS CORPORATION

* DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION PLUS WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS

* DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO SUNOCO WITH RESPECT TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

* DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018