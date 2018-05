May 9 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp:

* SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.74

* EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $90 MILLION ON GROWTH CAPITAL AND APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION ON MAINTENANCE CAPITAL FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* ON A WEIGHTED-AVERAGE BASIS, FUEL MARGIN FOR ALL GALLONS SOLD IN QUARTER WAS 10.5 CENTS PER GALLON, COMPARED TO 14.5 CENTS PER GALLON