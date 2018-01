Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sunoco LP:

* SUNOCO LP - ‍PRICED AT 100% UPSIZED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $2.2 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES, COMPRISED OF $1 BILLION 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​, OTHER NOTES

* SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* SUNOCO LP - ‍SALE OF NOTES EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON JANUARY 23, 2018​