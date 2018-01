BRIEF-Sunoco Lp And Energy Transfer Announce Redemption Of Sunoco Series A Preferred Units

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp:

* SUNOCO LP AND ENERGY TRANSFER ANNOUNCE REDEMPTION OF SUNOCO SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS AND REPURCHASE OF SUNOCO COMMON UNITS

* SUNOCO LP SAYS WILL REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS HELD BY ETE FOR AN AGGREGATE REDEMPTION AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY $312.6 MILLION

* SUNOCO LP SAYS INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM REDEMPTION OF SUNOCO SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: