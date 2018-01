Jan 8 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity Lp:

* SUNOCO LP - PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023, SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AND SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 OF $1.75 BILLION

* SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* SUNOCO LP - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDEEM SOME SENIOR NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: