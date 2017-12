BRIEF-SunOpta Announces Investment In Roasted Snacks Capabilities

Dec 6 (Reuters) - SunOpta Inc:

* SUNOPTA INC. ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ROASTED SNACKS CAPABILITIES

* SUNOPTA INC - IS MAKING “SIGNIFICANT” INVESTMENT IN ITS ROASTED SNACKS OPERATIONS AT ITS FACILITY IN CROOKSTON, MN

* SUNOPTA - IN CONJUNCTION WITH INVESTMENT, CUSTOMERS AND CAPABILITIES FROM WAHPETON, ND ROASTING FACILITY WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO CROOKSTON LOCATION

* SUNOPTA INC - IN CONJUNCTION WITH INVESTMENT, OPERATIONS AT WAHPETON LOCATION ARE ANTICIPATED TO CEASE DURING SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018

* SUNOPTA - EXPECTS TO INCUR EXPENSES RELATING TO WAHPETON FACILITY CLOSURE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.0 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION RELATED TO ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES

* SUNOPTA - CHARGES RELATING TO WAHPETON FACILITY CLOSURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNIZED DURING Q4 OF FISCAL 2017