BRIEF-Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products

July 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc
* Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment
* Sunopta - signed agreement to sell equipment used in production of flexible, re-sealable pouches from Allentown, PA facility to Skjodt-Barrett for $2 million
* Sunopta Inc - anticipate discontinuation of contract manufacturing pouched baby food products to be profit neutral
* Sunopta Inc - Sunopta will continue to produce aseptic beverages from its Allentown, PA facility, which were not part of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: