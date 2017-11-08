FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunopta Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 1:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Sunopta Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc

* Sunopta announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q3 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $320.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $335.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunopta inc - ‍derek briffett has been appointed to company’s board of directors, increasing size of board to nine directors​

* Sunopta - ‍announcement of exit from nutrition bar product lines and operations in carson city, nv, targeting substantial completion by end of q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.