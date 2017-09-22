BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc:

* On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Amendment ‍to asset-based revolving credit facility adds additional U.S. Asset-Based revolving credit subfacility of $15 million

* Proceeds of new U.S. Subfacility to repay borrowings under existing U.S. asset-based revolving credit subfacility per Existing Credit Agreement​