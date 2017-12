Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd:

* SUNOVION RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR LONHALA MAGNAIR INHALATION SOLUTION TO TREAT COPD

* SUNOVION EXPECTS LONHALA MAGNAIR TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. PHARMACIES IN EARLY 2018

