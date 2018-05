BRIEF-SunPower CFO Announces Departure, New CFO Named

May 2 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp:

* SUNPOWER CFO ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED

* SUNPOWER CORP - CFO CHUCK BOYNTON WILL TRANSITION OUT OF CO TO SPEND TIME WITH HIS FAMILY, IN ADVANCE OF PURSUING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES LATER THIS YEAR

* SUNPOWER CORP - NAMED MANAVENDRA SIAL, AS ITS NEW CFO

* SUNPOWER CORP - BOYNTON AGREED TO CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF 8POINT3 ENERGY PARTNERS THROUGH SALE

* SUNPOWER CORP - COMPANY EXCEEDS REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)