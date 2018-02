BRIEF-Sunpower Qtrly GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share $4.07

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sunpower Corp:

* SUNPOWER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FY 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $824.0 MILLION VERSUS $1,097.3 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE $4.07

* SEES ‍Q1 GAAP REVENUE OF $280 MILLION TO $330 MILLION​

* ‍ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION FOR Q1​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $1.6 BILLION TO $2.0 BILLION ON A GAAP BASIS FOR 2018​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $1.8 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION ON A NON-GAAP BASIS FOR 2018​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SUNPOWER - ‍Q1 GAAP GUIDANCE INCLUDES IMPACT OF CO‘S HOLDCO ASSET STRATEGY & REVENUE, TIMING DEFERRALS DUE TO SALE-LEASEBACK DEALS

* ‍Q1 2018 GAAP GUIDANCE ALSO INCLUDES IMPACT OF CHARGES RELATED TO COMPANY‘S RESTRUCTURING INITIATIVES​

* SUNPOWER - SEEING NEGATIVE NEAR-TERM IMPACT FROM SOLAR TARIFF RULING, INCREASED COSTS DUE TO IMPORT TARIFFS DELAYED CERTAIN 2018 PROJECTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: