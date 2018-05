BRIEF-SunPower Reports Qtrly GAAP Loss Per Share $0.83

May 8 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp:

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $398.9 MILLION VERSUS $429.5 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.83

* QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* NOW EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $75 TO $125 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP REVENUE OF $360 MILLION TO $410 MILLION

* FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MILLION NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE

* ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $375 MILLION TO $425 MILLION FOR Q2 2018

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $359.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SUNPOWER-2018 ADJUSTED. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MILLION REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $436.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: