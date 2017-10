BRIEF-SUNPOWER SAYS UNIT OF AES CORP TO DEVELOP POWER PLANT PLAFTORM IN HAWAII

Oct 25 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp:

* SUNPOWER CORP - UNIT OF AES CORP ANNOUNCED THAT SUNPOWER OASIS POWER PLANT PLATFORM IS UNDER DEVELOPMENT BY AES DE ON HAWAIIAN ISLAND OF KAUA‛I​

* SUNPOWER CORP - ‍UNIT OF AES CORP TO CONSTRUCT 28-MEGAWATT SUNPOWER OASIS SYSTEM AT SITE & 20-MEGAWATT FIVE-HOUR DURATION ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM​

* SUNPOWER CORP - ‍UNIT OF AES CORP WILL BE LONG-TERM OWNER & OPERATOR OF PROJECT, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018​