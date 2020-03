March 25 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp:

* SUNPOWER ANNOUNCES ACTIONS TO ADDRESS COVID-19 MARKET DISRUPTION

* SUNPOWER CORP - REDUCING MANAGEMENT SALARIES, FREEZING ALL HIRING AND MERIT INCREASES AS WELL AS A REDUCTION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* SUNPOWER CORP - EXPECTS ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN SAVINGS OF UP TO $50 MILLION IN 2020

* SUNPOWER CORP - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE