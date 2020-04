BRIEF-Sunright Updates On Impact On Group Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

April 14 (Reuters) - Sunright Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT ON GROUP OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CO WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATING OUT OF ITS BUSINESS PREMISES FROM 7 APRIL 2020 TILL 4 MAY 2020

* SINGAPORE UNIT GOT EXEMPTION FROM MTI TO SUSPEND BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AT PREMISES DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PENANG AND JOHOR TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN SELANGOR GRANTED APPROVAL TO CONTINUE RENDERING SEMICONDUCTOR SERVICES AT LEVEL APPROVED BY MITI

* SINGAPORE UNIT TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE BURN-IN EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING IN ACCORDANCE WITH CONDITIONS IMPOSED BY MTI

* GROUP’S FACILITIES IN CHINA HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES & EXTENDED RMO PERIOD MAY NOT RESULT IN ADVERSE IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 31 JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: