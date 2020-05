May 19 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* SALT AND SUNRISE TO ENTER A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER FIBER BASED BROADBAND SERVICES TO 1.5 MILLION HOMES IN SWITZERLAND

* NETWORK ROLL-OUT OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE INITIATED IN 4TH QUARTER OF 2020.

* INVESTMENTS OF UP TO CHF 3 BILLION

* SWISS OPEN FIBER TARGETS TO REACH 1.5 MILLION OF HOMES PASSED IN COMING 5-7 YEARS, FOR A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF UP TO CHF 3 BILLION