June 25 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG :

* FC BASEL 1893 AND SUNRISE HAVE SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP CONTRACT AS OF JULY 1, 2019, WITH A TERM OF 5 YEARS

* GOAL OF COOPERATION IS FOR SUNRISE TO EXPAND INFRASTRUCTURE FOR DIGITAL STADIUM EXPERIENCE AND DIGITAL SERVICES FOR VISITORS IN ST. JAKOB-PARK

* SUNRISE WILL ALSO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ENTIRE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES OF OFFICE AND EMPLOYEES OF FC BASEL 1893 Source text: bit.ly/2I5FAUW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)