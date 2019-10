Oct 14 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL TO INVEST UP TO CHF 500 MILLION IN SUNRISE’S UPCOMING RIGHTS ISSUE

* SAYS LIBERTY GLOBAL’S INVESTMENT IN RIGHTS ISSUE WILL LESSEN FINANCIAL COMMITMENT NEEDED FROM SUNRISE SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)