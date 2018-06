June 8 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* AMENDMENT & EXTENSION AND RE-PRICING OF EXISTING SENIOR FACILITIES AGREEMENT

* ISSUANCE OF CHF DENOMINATED SWISS DOMESTIC SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS - REDEMPTION OF CHF 500 MILLION 2.125% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 03/2022 VIA NEW CHF 500M TERM LOAN FACILITY

* MATURITY OF NEW FACILITIES WILL BE 5 YEARS