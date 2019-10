Oct 22 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* SUNRISE CANCELS THE EGM WITH CONSENT FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL

* EGM WAS TO BE HELD TO AUTHORISE AN ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE IN AMOUNT OF CHF 2.8 BILLION TO PARTIALLY FINANCE ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND

* SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FORCE