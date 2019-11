BRIEF-Sunrise CFO Says Talk of Ruscitating Liberty Global Deal Is Hypothetical

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sunrise:

* CEO SAYS HAS A VERY STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI THAT WILL CONTINUE, BUT WANTS TO DEVELOP MORE INTERNAL CAPABILITIES IN IT, DIGITAL

* CEO SAYS CONVINCED THAT SUNRISE CAN WIN MARKET SHARE IN 2020

* CEO SAYS ALL PARTIES SEEKING CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOG FOLLOWING FIGHT OVER UPC TAKEOVER

* CEO SAYS CHAIRMAN KURER HAS FULL SUPPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND SHOULD STAY IN HIS POST

* CEO, ASKED ABOUT HIS POSSIBLE RESIGNATION AFTER DEAL COLLAPSE, SAYS HE AND OTHER MANAGERS ARE FOCUSING ON SUNRISE AND ITS STRATEGY

* CEO SAYS DOES NOT HAVE “PLAN B” TO GROW VIA ANOTHER MAJOR ACQUISITION, DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR SWISS MARKET CONSOLIDATION

* CFO SAYS ANY DISCUSSION OF ANOTHER ATTEMPT TO COMPLETE THE UPC TRANSACTION WITH LIBERTY GLOBAL IS HYPOTHETICAL, NO LONGER RELEVANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)