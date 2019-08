BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Board Comments On Announcement By Freenet Re UPC Switzerland Acquisition

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* SUNRISE BOARD COMMENTS ON ANNOUNCEMENT BY FREENET RE UPC SWITZERLAND ACQUISITION

* BOARD REITERATES ITS FIRM CONVICTION THAT ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND CREATES A STRONGER AND MORE VALUABLE SUNRISE

* BOARD CONCLUDED THAT CONCERNS RAISED BY FREENET ARE NEITHER JUSTIFIED NOR IN BEST INTEREST OF SUNRISE AND ALL ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO ENSURE AN OPEN AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* SUNRISE VIEWS FREENET AS GUIDED BY ITS OWN SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL CONSTRAINTS AND SELF-SERVING OBJECTIVES WHICH IT SEEKS TO SOLVE AT EXPENSE OF SUNRISE AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO ENSURE AN OPEN AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH ALL SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)