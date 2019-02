Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group Ag:

* SAYS EXPECTS INTEGRATION COSTS FROM THE TAKEOVER OF UPC SWITZERLAND TO BE 140-150 MILLION FRANCS

* SAYS EXPECTS A ONE LEVEL REDUCTION IN CREDIT RATING COMPARED TO ITS CURRENT RATING AFTER UPC SWITZERLAND PURCHASE

* SAYS NEEDS SIMPLE MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE CAPITAL INCREASE