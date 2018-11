BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q3 Net Income At CHF 32 Mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY +1.9% (INCL. IFRS 15 +1.9%) YOY TO CHF 469M

* Q3 GROSS PROFIT ROSE BY +1.4% YOY TO CHF 311M

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA FELL -0.6% (INCL. IFRS 15 0.0%) TO CHF 157M

* Q3 NET INCOME IMPROVED FROM CHF 22M TO CHF 32M YOY, ADJUSTED FOR LAST YEAR’S TOWER DISPOSAL GAIN

* FY18 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CONTINUE TO BE EXPECTED BETWEEN CHF 1,830-1,870M AND CHF 595-605M

* SUNRISE EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND IN RANGE OF CHF 4.15-4.25 PER SHARE FOR FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)