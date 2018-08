BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Raises FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* REVENUE INCREASE OF +2.0% (INCL. IFRS 15: +2.1%) IN Q2, WITH CUSTOMER MOMENTUM DRIVING SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH RATE IS ROUGHLY IN LINE WITH Q1 (+2.7% YOY)

* Q2 NET INCOME DECREASED -10.1% TO CHF 24M

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA FELL -3.0% (INCL. IFRS 15 -1.8%) TO CHF 148M

* Q2 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY +2.0% (INCL. IFRS 15 +2.1%) YOY TO CHF 462M

* FY’18 ADJUSTED. EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED

* FY’18 REVENUE CONTINUES TO BE EXPECTED BETWEEN CHF 1,830-1,870M

* ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE INCREASES FROM CHF 580-595M TO CHF 595-605M FOR 2018

* FY’18 CAPEX IS REITERATED IN RANGE OF CHF 283-323M

* EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND IN RANGE OF CHF 4.15-4.25 PER SHARE FOR FY'18