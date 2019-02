BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Reports Qtrly Total Revenue CHF 486 Million Versus CHF 509 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE CHF 486 MILLION VERSUS CHF 509 MILLION

* FY 2019 REVENUE EXPECTED BETWEEN CHF 1,860 MILLION - 1,900 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME CHF 35 MILLION VERSUS CHF 23 MILLION

* SEES FY 2019 CAPEX TO BE IN RANGE OF CHF 420 MILLION - CHF 460 MILLION

* FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED BETWEEN CHF 608 MILLION - CHF 623 MILLION

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS-EXPECTS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND IN RANGE OF CHF 4.35-4.45 PER SHARE FOR FY’19, PAID OUT OF CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES IN FY’20

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW CHF 486.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2019 REVENUE VIEW CHF 1.90 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA