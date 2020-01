Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* SWANTEE RESIGNS AS CEO OF SUNRISE, TO BE SUCCEEDED BY ANDRÉ KRAUSE AS NEW CEO

* ANDRÉ KRAUSE, UP TO NOW CFO AT SUNRISE, SUCCEEDS OLAF AS CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* PETER KURER AND PETER SCHÖPFER HAVE DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION, AS CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY RESPECTIVELY, AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)