June 18 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* SUNRISE HAS TAKEN OVER WEB TV PIONEER WILMAA

* SUNRISE HAS TAKEN OVER 100% OF WILMAA’S SHARES AND ITS 10 EMPLOYEES WILL MOVE TO SUNRISE. WILMAA BRAND WILL CONTINUE IN MARKET. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)