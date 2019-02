BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group To Acquire UPC Switzerland For CHF 6.3 Billion

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group Ag:

* SUNRISE TO ACQUIRE UPC SWITZERLAND FOR CHF6.3 BILLION

* TRANSACTION IS ACCRETIVE TO SUNRISE’S EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE FROM FIRST YEAR POST COMPLETION

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS- RETURNS FROM DEAL EXPECTED TO EXCEED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COST OF CAPITAL OF UPC SWITZERLAND BY THIRD FULL YEAR FROM COMPLETION

* REITERATES ITS ANNUAL 2018-2020 DPS GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 4-6%

* UPON MEETING ITS 2019 GUIDANCE, SUNRISE EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DPS IN RANGE OF CHF4.35-4.454

* WILL ACQUIRE A PORTION OF TARGET GROUP’S OUTSTANDING DEBT OF APPROX. CHF3.6 BILLION

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS - WILL ALSO UNDERTAKE RIGHTS ISSUE IN ORDER TO RAISE APPROX. CHF4.1 BILLION TO FUND RESIDUAL CASH PAYMENT OF APPROX. CHF2.7 BILLION

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS-EXPECTS TO GENERATE IN-MARKET COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES WITH ANNUAL RUNRATE OF APPROX CHF190 MILLION BY 3RD FULLYEAR POST COMPLETION

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS-TO FINANCE ENTERPRISE DEAL VALUE WITH NEW EQUITY CAPITAL AND ASSUMPTION OF TARGET CO’S OUTSTANDING NOTES AND CREDIT FACILITIES

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS-EXPECTS STANDALONE, PRE-SYNERGIES FINANCIAL TRENDS OF UPC SWITZERLAND TO BE NEGATIVE IN 2019