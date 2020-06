June 15 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* SUNRISE TO REQUEST RELEASE OF SECURITY UNDER SENIOR FACILITIES AGREEMENT AND 2018 CHF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* RELEASE OF SECURITY IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE DURING COURSE OF JUNE 2020

* FOLLOWING RELEASE OF SECURITY, SUNRISE’S OBLIGATIONS UNDER SENIOR FACILITIES AGREEMENT AND ITS 2018 CHF SENIOR SECURED NOTES WILL BE UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)